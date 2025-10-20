Disney+, Reddit, and Venmo All Crashed at Once… Here’s What Happened

A major Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage early Monday took down dozens of big-name websites — including Disney+, McDonald’s, Reddit, Snapchat, and Venmo — leaving users across the globe temporarily disconnected.

AWS, the backbone for much of the internet, blamed an “operational issue” that affected more than 70 of its own services. The company said it was “working on multiple paths to accelerate recovery” and began seeing “significant signs of improvement” within hours.

The outage hit several industries — from banking and airlines to gaming and government sites — with Delta, United, Canva, and Coinbase among those impacted.

A British government spokesperson confirmed their services were also affected but said AWS was “working to restore systems as quickly as possible.”

By 3 a.m. Pacific time, AWS reported that global services tied to its US-EAST-1 region had mostly recovered.

It’s another reminder of just how dependent we’ve all become on the cloud — and how chaotic things get when it goes dark.