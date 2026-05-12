Don Francisco is Officially Returning to Television with a New Interview Series!

Don Francisco making a comeback on television honestly feels like one of those “wow… we’re really getting older” moments for a lot of us in the Latino community. 😂

If you grew up in a Hispanic household, then you already know Sábado Gigante wasn’t just a TV show you casually watched… it was part of the weekend routine. Your parents had it on, your grandparents had it on, and somehow everybody ended up sitting in front of the TV together for hours watching the madness unfold.

And the crazy part? The impact of Don Francisco and Sábado Gigante still lives on today. Marcelo Hernandez has literally made fun of Don Francisco on Saturday Night Live, which honestly shows how iconic and recognizable he still is across generations. If you know, you know. 😂

This new project is supposed to be a little different though. Instead of the huge variety-show energy people remember, the new limited-run series is expected to focus more on intimate conversations with major Hispanic personalities.

Also… fun fact for people who don’t know… baby Martica was outside too. 😂 Here’s a throwback video of me competing on Miss Chiquitica on Sábado Gigante, where I won paying homage to Celia Cruz on Valentine’s Day. Honestly, looking back at this video now feels surreal.

Safe to say… Latino Twitter, group chats, and households everywhere are definitely going to be paying attention when this finally premieres.