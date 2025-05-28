Don’t Spray the Coquí: Bad Bunny Claps Back at Tourist Drama in Puerto Rico

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

So here’s the tea: A tourist staying in Condado, Puerto Rico, posted on Reddit saying they overheard a couple talking about using a spray to silence the sound of the coquí — yes, the tiny frog that’s literally the soul of the island — because they found it annoying.

That set off a wave of responses from Puerto Rican content creators who reminded everyone: you are a guest on this island. Don’t mess with the coquí.

And then… enter el Conejo Malo himself.

Bad Bunny posted a 15-second clip of the coquí croak on his Instagram story last night — an extended version of the split-second moment you hear in “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii,” a powerful track from his latest album Debí Tirar Más Fotos. In that song, he warns about overdevelopment, gentrification, and how unchecked tourism is affecting Puerto Rico’s natural beauty and local life.

“No, don’t let go of the flag or forget the lelolai. I don’t want them to do to you what happened to Hawaii.”

His post wasn’t just about a frog — it was about protecting the island, its culture, its people, and its future.

So yeah… if you find the coquí annoying, maybe Puerto Rico isn’t for you.