Doral Central Park Opens as City’s Largest Community Landmark

Six Flags White Water (Six Flags White Water)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The City of Doral celebrated a major milestone with the grand opening of Doral Central Park, a sprawling 78-acre community hub that officials hailed as the city’s most transformative project yet.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, captured by 7News, kicked off a vibrant parade and festivities. Mayor Christi Fraga, who has championed the project since 2013, called it a dream come true.

Located on Northwest 92nd Avenue, the park features outdoor amenities and two newly opened highlights: a state-of-the-art Aquatics Center and an expansive Community Center. The Olympic-sized pool was inspired by Special Olympics swimmer Valeria van Balen, who helped cut the ribbon years after calling for such a facility.

“I feel it’s pretty nice,” said van Balen, reflecting on the day.

The Community Center includes a gym and open courts, already buzzing with activity from volleyball to basketball.

To ensure safety, Doral Police have launched a dedicated park unit to foster community connections.

With something for everyone, Doral Central Park marks a new era of recreation and unity in the city.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!