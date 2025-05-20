Doral Central Park Opens as City’s Largest Community Landmark

The City of Doral celebrated a major milestone with the grand opening of Doral Central Park, a sprawling 78-acre community hub that officials hailed as the city’s most transformative project yet.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, captured by 7News, kicked off a vibrant parade and festivities. Mayor Christi Fraga, who has championed the project since 2013, called it a dream come true.

Located on Northwest 92nd Avenue, the park features outdoor amenities and two newly opened highlights: a state-of-the-art Aquatics Center and an expansive Community Center. The Olympic-sized pool was inspired by Special Olympics swimmer Valeria van Balen, who helped cut the ribbon years after calling for such a facility.

“I feel it’s pretty nice,” said van Balen, reflecting on the day.

The Community Center includes a gym and open courts, already buzzing with activity from volleyball to basketball.

To ensure safety, Doral Police have launched a dedicated park unit to foster community connections.

With something for everyone, Doral Central Park marks a new era of recreation and unity in the city.