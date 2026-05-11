Drag Race Star Says Working for Jennifer Lopez Was “Absolute Hell” Behind the Scenes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Host Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Mia Starr is speaking out about her experience dancing for Jennifer Lopez during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mia described the rehearsal environment as stressful and emotionally draining. She claimed Lopez frequently criticized the dancers’ appearance and performance during the months leading up to the show, making rehearsals feel tense despite it being a dream opportunity for many performers.

Mia also alleged dancers were later asked to appear in Lopez’s Netflix documentary Halftime without additional compensation. According to Mia, some dancers declined to sign release forms but still appeared in the project.

Lopez’s representatives have reportedly not responded publicly to the claims.