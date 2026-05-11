Drag Race Star Says Working for Jennifer Lopez Was “Absolute Hell” Behind the Scenes

Former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Mia Starr is speaking out about her experience dancing for Jennifer Lopez during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mia described the rehearsal environment as stressful and emotionally draining. She claimed Lopez frequently criticized the dancers’ appearance and performance during the months leading up to the show, making rehearsals feel tense despite it being a dream opportunity for many performers.
Mia also alleged dancers were later asked to appear in Lopez’s Netflix documentary Halftime without additional compensation. According to Mia, some dancers declined to sign release forms but still appeared in the project.
Lopez’s representatives have reportedly not responded publicly to the claims.