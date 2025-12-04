A Drunk Raccoon Broke Into a Liquor Store on Black Friday and Passed Out Next to the Toilet

Drunk raccoon Someone broke into a Virginia liquor store and it turned out to be a raccoon who then passed out in the bathroom. (Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter/Facebook)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Apparently Black Friday wasn’t just chaotic for humans. A mischievous raccoon broke into a liquor store near Richmond, Virginia, and went on a full-blown bender — causing about 250 dollars in damage before tapping out in the bathroom.

According to Hanover County’s Animal Protection and Shelter Chief Jeffrey Parker, the “suspect” dropped in through the ceiling, knocked over bottle after bottle, and helped himself to more than a few drinks.

The furry bandit was eventually found passed out next to the toilet, which Parker called “hilarious,” given the scene. Officers scooped him up, let him sleep it off at the shelter, and released him back into the wild unharmed.

When the department posted about the “Black Friday break in,” the comments poured in — from “Somebody get this raccoon a sponsor” to “Are we sure it was a he?”

Parker summed it up best: “You can’t make this stuff up.” The raccoon broke 14 bottles in total… and probably remembers none of it.

