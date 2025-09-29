Dua Lipa Delivered an Unforgettable Night at the Kaseya Center!

Last Friday night, Miami was in full celebration as Dua Lipa took over the Kaseya Center. From her very first note, she owned that stage. She sang all her biggest songs and proved once again that she is one of the few artists who truly sings live.

A highlight I will never forget was when she surprised everyone with Gloria Estefan’s “Conga.” Before she sang it, she said that the song represents the melting pot that Miami is, and you could feel how proud everyone was. It was a perfect moment that tied the night to our city.

Dua did more than perform. She walked into the audience, hugged fans, took photos with them, and shared moments that people will be talking about long after the show. The crowd felt like she was singing just for us.

Her set list was on fire. She performed “Love Again,” “Electricity,” “One Kiss,” “Houdini,” “Break My Heart,” and “Training Season.” On top of those, she delivered “Levitating,” “New Rules,” “Physical,” “Hallucinate,” “Be the One,” and “Don’t Start Now.” The songs came one after the other, and time flew by.

She does not need big production tricks to be mesmerizing. Her voice, her confidence, and her presence are more than enough. Her costumes were bold and provocative, and the dancers matched her energy every step of the way.

It was a perfect ten out of ten. Dua Lipa gave Miami a night we will always remember.