Dua Lipa Launches A Skincare Line!

Dua Lipa just launched her own skincare line with the luxury brand Augustinus Bader and it is called DUA. It is only three products and the whole idea is keeping your skin looking good without a long routine.

Here is what is in the line:

• Balancing Cream Cleanser: a one step face wash that removes makeup, sunscreen, sweat and dirt

• Supercharged Glow Complex: a serum that helps with dark spots, fine lines and dull skin

• Renewal Cream: a light everyday moisturizer for clean and healthy looking skin

All three products use the brand’s TFC5 technology. In simple terms, it is a science based formula that helps protect the skin and keeps it from looking tired or stressed out.

The prices range from $40 to $85, which matters because the regular Augustinus Bader products start at $300. So this is the more affordable version of a luxury brand.

Dua said she created this line because touring was rough on her skin and she needed something fast and reliable that still worked. Now she is sharing it with everyone else.

And yes, it is available in the United States. The full line is already live on the website and ready to order. I am not saying I already checked out, but I am also not saying I did not.

