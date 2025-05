Eataly Is Coming to Aventura Mall—And We’re So Ready!

Italian food lovers, get excited—Eataly is finally opening in Miami! The massive two-story food haven lands at Aventura Mall on June 12, bringing fresh pasta, Neapolitan pizza, gelato, pastries, wine, and a full Italian market.

Expect two sit-down restaurants, quick-service counters, a cooking school, and a wine shop just for Italian vino. It’s basically a trip to Italy without leaving the 305.

They’re kicking things off with 10 days of free tastings and events— click here to find out more!