Ed Sheeran’s Buzz Cut Era: New Hair, New Energy, Same Heart

Ed Sheeran just hit reset — and he started with the hair.

In a very on-brand, slightly chaotic Instagram “Life Update Dumpington,” Sheeran revealed he’s shaved his head, calling it a symbol of a “fresh start.” And honestly? It tracks. New era, less hair, more vibes. He even says he might keep the buzz cut, which feels like a bold commitment for a guy known for the signature ginger mop.

But it’s not just a haircut. It’s a full life refresh.

Sheeran also announced new dates for his Loop Tour across Latin America, including stops in Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, and Chile — places he says are some of his favorites to perform in. Translation: expect loud crowds, emotional singalongs, and probably at least one acoustic “Perfect” moment.

In a wholesome twist, he also reunited with Martin Garrix, sharing that the two longtime friends caught up and played guitar together. Nothing says “life is good” like casually jamming with one of the biggest DJs in the world.

Not everything has been smooth, though. Sheeran revealed he’s been dealing with shingles for about a month — not exactly rockstar material — but says he’s on the mend now. (Worth noting: it’s the same virus behind chickenpox, and yeah, it sounds as unpleasant as it is.)

Downtime meant finally catching up on Stranger Things (he says season four “bangs”) and diving into Demon Copperhead, which he called brilliant. Late to the party, maybe — but clearly making up for it.

He’s also been digging through record stores, picking up vinyl — including a rare find, The Traveller by Allan Taylor, which he apparently couldn’t even track down online. That’s when you know it’s a good find.

With his health improving and tour dates around the corner, Sheeran seems ready to jump back in — buzz cut, fresh mindset, and all.

New chapter unlocked.