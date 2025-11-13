Elton John Stirs Up Backstage Drama at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Elton John pays tribute to Brian Wilson at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Elton John may be 78, but his flair for drama is still fully intact. According to reporting from Page Six, the “Tiny Dancer” legend threw a brief backstage fit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Sources told the outlet that the show was running behind schedule, which sent John into frustration before he went onstage. He was reportedly heard shouting things like, “What the hell is wrong with you people? Nobody knows what they are doing!” One witness also claimed he insisted, “My plane is waiting!” while preparing to perform.

Despite the tense moment, John went on to deliver an emotional tribute to Beach Boys co founder Brian Wilson, who passed away in June at age 82. He performed a heartfelt version of “God Only Knows” and called Wilson his “idol.”

This is not the first time stories have surfaced about John losing his patience backstage. Tina Turner once recalled that he “exploded” during a rehearsal for Diva’s Live in 1999. But on Saturday, the show ultimately went on without issue — drama and all.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

