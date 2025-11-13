Elton John Stirs Up Backstage Drama at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Elton John may be 78, but his flair for drama is still fully intact. According to reporting from Page Six, the “Tiny Dancer” legend threw a brief backstage fit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Sources told the outlet that the show was running behind schedule, which sent John into frustration before he went onstage. He was reportedly heard shouting things like, “What the hell is wrong with you people? Nobody knows what they are doing!” One witness also claimed he insisted, “My plane is waiting!” while preparing to perform.

Despite the tense moment, John went on to deliver an emotional tribute to Beach Boys co founder Brian Wilson, who passed away in June at age 82. He performed a heartfelt version of “God Only Knows” and called Wilson his “idol.”

This is not the first time stories have surfaced about John losing his patience backstage. Tina Turner once recalled that he “exploded” during a rehearsal for Diva’s Live in 1999. But on Saturday, the show ultimately went on without issue — drama and all.