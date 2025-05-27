End of an Era: South Florida’s Beloved Festival Marketplace Set to Close

Closed sign File photo (Pixabay)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

After nearly 40 years of deals, memories, and community, Pompano Beach’s Festival Marketplace — once known as the Festival Flea Market — will officially close its doors on May 31. A local staple tucked off the Turnpike and Sample Road, the massive indoor market was recently sold to an Orlando-based developer with plans to transform the site into warehouses.

At its peak, the Festival buzzed with over 250 vendors offering everything from jewelry to empanadas. Now, many of those booths sit empty, as longtime vendors brace for a tough goodbye.

“This place became one big family,” said Arlene Tanner of Vivian’s Place, who’s been there 11 years. “Everybody is very sad.”

For vendors like Nina Ramalao, who’s served loyal customers at Nina’s Place for 26 years, the uncertainty is real. “I’m looking for a new place, but I will open somewhere,” she promised.

While the city reviews redevelopment plans, locals are left mourning more than just a marketplace — they’re losing a piece of South Florida culture. As Tanner put it, “Unemployment is going to be flooded next week. It’s going to be hard for a lot of people.”

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!