Expect Major Road Closures in Downtown Miami for Lexus Corporate Run

Downtown Miami will be the site of major road closures this Thursday, April 25, as the 40th annual Lexus Corporate Run takes over the streets. With more than 18,000 runners and walkers from 700 companies participating, city officials are advising commuters to expect significant delays and plan alternate routes.

The 5K race, often called “Downtown Miami’s Largest Office Party,” will begin at 6:45 p.m. at 301 Biscayne Boulevard, but preparations and closures will begin much earlier in the day.

Key Road Closures and Traffic Adjustments:

Biscayne Blvd (northbound) from Chopin Plaza to NE 3rd St. will be closed from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Biscayne Blvd northbound traffic will be rerouted to southbound lanes between SE 1 St. and NE 4th St. from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Northbound lanes will be closed from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Normal traffic will resume north of NE 4th St.

Biscayne Blvd (SE 1 St. to SE 3rd St.) will be closed from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

SE 2nd St. (from Biscayne Blvd. to North River Dr.) will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

North River Dr. (SW 2nd St. to NW 5 St.) will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

NW 5th St. (North River Dr. to NW 6 Ave.) will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

NW 6th Ave. (NW 5th St. to NW 6th St.) will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NW 6th St. (NW 6th Ave. to NW 5th Ave.) will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.

NW 5th Ave. (NW 6 St. to NW 5th St.) will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

NW 5th St. (NW 5th Ave. to NW 4th Ave.) will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

NW 4th Ave. (NW 5th St. to NW 6th St.) will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

NW 6th St. (NW 4th Ave. to NW 3rd Ct.) will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.

NW 3rd Ct. (NW 6th St. to NW 3rd St.) will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:35 p.m.

NW 3rd St. (NW 3rd Ct. to Biscayne Blvd.) will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

Traffic Notes:

A counterflow traffic pattern will be in effect along Biscayne Blvd. starting around 3 p.m., allowing southbound lanes to carry two-way traffic until about 11 p.m.

Access to the Port of Miami will remain available via NE 5th Street, but drivers are strongly encouraged to use the Port of Miami Tunnel (via I-395) for a smoother commute.

Heads up, Miami: if you live, work, or travel through downtown, expect delays and heavy foot traffic Thursday afternoon and evening. Plan ahead and consider public transportation or carpooling to avoid being caught in the congestion. And if you’re one of the thousands participating—have fun and enjoy the run!