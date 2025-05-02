F1 in Miami Just Got a 10-Year Extension!

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 30: A general overall aerial view of Hard Rock Stadium and Formula 1 Grand Prix racetrack on October 30, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

If you’ve been hearing the engines revving and the city buzzing—it’s not your imagination. Formula 1 race weekend is officially here in Miami, and there’s even more reason to celebrate.

F1 just announced a 10-year extension with the Miami Grand Prix, keeping the race on the calendar through 2041. The Miami GP made its debut in 2022 and was originally set for 10 years—but clearly, the love is mutual because this party isn’t ending anytime soon.

With three U.S. races now on the F1 schedule—Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas—America is all in on Formula 1. And Miami? We’re right at the center of the action.

So whether you’re headed to the track or just catching the race vibes all weekend long, know this: F1 isn’t just visiting Miami—it’s here to stay.