A Farewell… and a Fart: Family’s Tribute Goes Hilariously Sideways

A solemn moment turned accidentally iconic for one family trying to say goodbye to a loved one.

While gathered to spread ashes, a family queued up the dearly departed’s favorite song to set the mood. But instead of a touching tribute, they were ambushed by an unfortunately-timed YouTube ad… for a fart soundboard app.

So just as emotions were peaking, the speaker let out a long, squelchy ppfftttttthhhhtttt —

The family? Instant laughter. Tears turned to snorts. And honestly? The timing couldn’t have been better. If the goal was to go out with a bang (or a toot), mission accomplished.

The video’s gone viral, but the family says it was exactly how their loved one would’ve wanted to be remembered: with a laugh, not a sob.

Let this be a reminder — always double-check the ad settings before playing the final farewell playlist.