FDA Warning: Radioactive Shrimp Recall Hits Walmart in Florida

Officials are recalling frozen shrimp sold at Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

South Florida shoppers, check your freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning about certain Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp sold at Walmart after testing revealed traces of Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

Impacted Products

Lot code 8005540-1 , Best by 3/15/2027

, Best by Lot code 8005538-1 , Best by 3/15/2027

, Best by Lot code 8005539-1, Best by 3/15/2027

These shrimp products were distributed in Florida and 11 other states.

Why It Matters

U.S. Customs & Border Protection flagged the contamination at several ports, including Miami. While the FDA says radiation levels weren’t immediately dangerous, long-term exposure could raise cancer risks.

The good news: contaminated containers were denied entry before hitting store shelves. Still, the FDA urges anyone who purchased shrimp with the listed codes to throw them out immediately.

South Florida seafood fans—keep an eye on your freezer and stay safe.