FDA Warning: Radioactive Shrimp Recall Hits Walmart in Florida

Frozen shrimp being recalled Officials are recalling frozen shrimp sold at Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. (bigtunaonline/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

South Florida shoppers, check your freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning about certain Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp sold at Walmart after testing revealed traces of Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

Impacted Products

  • Lot code 8005540-1, Best by 3/15/2027
  • Lot code 8005538-1, Best by 3/15/2027
  • Lot code 8005539-1, Best by 3/15/2027

These shrimp products were distributed in Florida and 11 other states.

Why It Matters

U.S. Customs & Border Protection flagged the contamination at several ports, including Miami. While the FDA says radiation levels weren’t immediately dangerous, long-term exposure could raise cancer risks.

The good news: contaminated containers were denied entry before hitting store shelves. Still, the FDA urges anyone who purchased shrimp with the listed codes to throw them out immediately.

South Florida seafood fans—keep an eye on your freezer and stay safe.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

