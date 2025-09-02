Fifth Harmony Stuns Fans With Surprise Reunion at Jonas Brothers Concert

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Fifth Harmony is back — at least for one night.

Fans at the Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas on Sunday were shocked when Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui hit the stage together at the Dos Equis Pavilion. The unexpected reunion had the crowd on its feet as the group delivered a high-energy performance that reignited memories of their chart-topping run.

While Camila Cabello was notably absent, the four remaining members proved they haven’t lost their chemistry or powerhouse vocals.

For longtime fans, the moment felt like history in the making, with the audience buzzing long after the set ended.

It looks like 2025 is shaping up to be the year of musical surprises — and Fifth Harmony’s comeback has fans wondering: could this be just the beginning?

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

