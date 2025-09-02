Fifth Harmony Stuns Fans With Surprise Reunion at Jonas Brothers Concert

2012: Fifth Harmony members Lauren Juaregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Booke, Dinah Jane Hansen and Camila Cabello arrive at Fox's "The X Factor" Season Finale Night 1 at CBS Television City on December 19, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Fifth Harmony is back — at least for one night.

Fans at the Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas on Sunday were shocked when Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui hit the stage together at the Dos Equis Pavilion. The unexpected reunion had the crowd on its feet as the group delivered a high-energy performance that reignited memories of their chart-topping run.

While Camila Cabello was notably absent, the four remaining members proved they haven’t lost their chemistry or powerhouse vocals.

For longtime fans, the moment felt like history in the making, with the audience buzzing long after the set ended.

It looks like 2025 is shaping up to be the year of musical surprises — and Fifth Harmony’s comeback has fans wondering: could this be just the beginning?