Flanigan’s Is Coming to Cutler Bay — Get Ready for Green Cups and Ribs

South Florida favorite Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill is expanding once again — this time to the Town of Cutler Bay. The new location will be built at the Shoppes of Cutler Bay, located at 20791 Old Cutler Road, with construction expected to begin later this year.

Known for its iconic green cups, baby back ribs, and laid-back vibe, Flanigan’s has been a staple since 1959. With over 20 locations across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, the beloved chain continues to grow — with another new spot also planned for Homestead.

This expansion follows the reopening of their University Drive location, which had been closed since a 2018 kitchen fire. That site is now fully operational once again.

Flanigan’s fans can expect the same daily hours: open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Most nights, the party never stops.