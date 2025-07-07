Flash Floods Devastate Central Texas as Celebrities Rally for Relief Efforts

Texas floods: Photos, videos capture heavy Dallas rainfall, floodwaters The Trinity River flows through a flooded area in Dallas on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Emil Lippe for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Flash floods in central Texas have claimed over 82 lives — including at least 28 children — prompting a state of emergency declared by President Donald Trump. The disaster hit hardest on July 4, with rapidly rising river levels devastating communities across Texas Hill Country. Among the hardest-hit areas was Camp Mystic, where several young lives were tragically lost.

In the aftermath, celebrities like Shakira, Jennifer Garner, Matthew McConaughey, and Khloé Kardashian have stepped up, urging support through donations and awareness. Shakira has pledged concert proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, while others are using their platforms to rally help.

The outpouring of support reminds us that even in heartbreak, compassion can rise higher than the waters.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

