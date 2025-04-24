Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale: Events, Tours, and Everything You Need to Know

Navy ship arrives for Fleet Week
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale has officially arrived at Port Everglades, marking the U.S. Navy’s 32nd visit to the area since 1990. More than 3,000 service members from the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard are in town, bringing an action-packed week of events and community connection.

Highlights include Navy band performances, a free concert, and thrilling aircraft demonstrations. On opening day, F-15 fighter jets soared above the USS Cole, USS New York, and USS New Hampshire as they entered port, kicking off the celebration with serious style.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Milton Rose, a Fort Lauderdale native, said returning home and feeling the gratitude from locals makes the week extra special. “They’re acknowledging us… they are thankful for what we do,” he shared.

Rear Admiral David Walt called it “a fantastic opportunity” for the public to witness the talent and technology behind the Navy’s operations.

Fleet Week runs through April 30, with free ship tours, student events, and interactive exhibits. Check out the full schedule of events, locations, and how to attend—Fleet Week is officially underway!

