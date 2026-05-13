Flight Attendant Says These 6 Common Habits Are Secretly Making Your Flights Miserable

A former international flight attendant is sharing the biggest mistakes travelers make on long haul flights and honestly, some of these are way more common than people realize.
- Walking around barefoot - Airplane floors can get pretty gross, especially near bathrooms. The former flight attendant recommends packing slippers instead of walking around in socks only.
- Drinking too much alcohol - Alcohol hits harder in the air because of cabin pressure and dehydration, which can make jet lag and hangovers even worse.
- Forgetting to hydrate - Long flights are extremely dehydrating, so bringing a refillable water bottle is a must.
- Relying on plane chargers - Seat outlets and entertainment screens do fail sometimes, so always charge your devices before boarding.
- Wearing the wrong clothes - Cabin temperatures constantly change, so dressing in layers can save you from being freezing cold or sweating the entire flight.
- Eating foods that cause bloating - Carbonated drinks and gassy foods can feel much worse at high altitude thanks to cabin pressure.