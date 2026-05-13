Flight Attendant Says These 6 Common Habits Are Secretly Making Your Flights Miserable

Long Beach Airport and Hawaiian Airline begins nonstop flights to the island. LONG BEACH, CA - MARCH 10: The Hawaiian Airlines"u2019 inaugural service to Maui"u2019s Kahului Airport on takeoff in Long Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A former international flight attendant is sharing the biggest mistakes travelers make on long haul flights and honestly, some of these are way more common than people realize.

  1. Walking around barefoot - Airplane floors can get pretty gross, especially near bathrooms. The former flight attendant recommends packing slippers instead of walking around in socks only.
  2. Drinking too much alcohol - Alcohol hits harder in the air because of cabin pressure and dehydration, which can make jet lag and hangovers even worse.
  3. Forgetting to hydrate - Long flights are extremely dehydrating, so bringing a refillable water bottle is a must.
  4. Relying on plane chargers - Seat outlets and entertainment screens do fail sometimes, so always charge your devices before boarding.
  5. Wearing the wrong clothes - Cabin temperatures constantly change, so dressing in layers can save you from being freezing cold or sweating the entire flight.
  6. Eating foods that cause bloating - Carbonated drinks and gassy foods can feel much worse at high altitude thanks to cabin pressure.
Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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