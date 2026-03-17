Flight Delays and Cancellations Continue at South Florida Airports!

If you’re flying in or out of South Florida, you may want to give yourself some extra time. Travelers are dealing with delays and cancellations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport.

At FLL alone, there have already been more than 80 cancellations and over 150 delays, leaving some passengers stranded overnight inside the terminal.

Meanwhile at Miami International Airport, officials say they are working to minimize disruptions, but flights have also been impacted as a large storm system along the East Coast continues to cause delays across the country.

Officials say the issues are tied to the weather and staffing challenges involving the Transportation Security Administration, which has been dealing with complications tied to the partial government shutdown.

Bottom line, if you’re heading to the airport, make sure to check your flight status before leaving the house and plan for possible delays. Travelers across South Florida are definitely feeling the impact right now.