Flo Rida and Luis Fonsi to headline Opening Day at Marlins Park!

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 28: Opening Day signage before the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at loanDepot park on March 28, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Miami, get ready for an Opening Day like no other! The Miami Marlins are kicking off the 2025 season with “Opening Dade” on March 27th at 4:10 PM, and trust me, you don’t want to miss this as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The day starts with a legendary moment as Dan Marino throws the ceremonial first pitch to get the crowd hyped. But the fun doesn’t stop there! After the game, stay for an exclusive postgame concert featuring international superstars Flo Rida and Luis Fonsi. Whether you’re vibing to Flo Rida’s “Low” or singing along to “Despacito” with Fonsi, this concert is guaranteed to light up the night.

Make sure you grab your tickets at Marlins.com/OpeningDay because this is one event you’ll want to be part of.