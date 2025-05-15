Florida Beaches Could Smell Worse Than Ever This Year, Scientists Say

Scientists say Florida could be in for its worst seaweed season ever
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Scientists at the University of South Florida predict 2024 could bring the worst seaweed season Florida has ever seen. The latest report from the Optical Oceanography Lab projects a 40% increase in sargassum—floating seaweed that’s known for its heavy odor and itchy effects—compared to the previous record in 2022.

While some beaches still look clear, experts warn it’s only a matter of time. “Some people do have respiratory sensitivity to it,” said marine scientist Dr. Brian Barnes.

Locals are already noticing the funk. “It’s a smell you can feel,” said South Florida beachgoer Juan Merulanda.

Along with the seaweed, yellow and purple flags are flying, warning of medium hazards and marine life. So if you’re planning a beach day, expect a little more stink—and maybe a few itches—with your sunshine.

