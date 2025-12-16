Florida Clears Up Confusion Over License Plate Frame Law!

If you’ve been confused about Florida’s new license plate frame law, you’re not alone. A lot of drivers weren’t sure what was actually allowed and what could get you pulled over. Now, the state is trying to clear things up.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) recently issued a memo explaining how the law works. A new statute that went into effect on October 1, now prohibits any license plate frame or cover that blocks or interferes with the visibility of required parts of the license plate.

So, what does that actually mean in simple terms?

Florida says license plate frames are still allowed, as long as they do not cover two specific things:

The alphanumeric plate number. The registration decal located in the top right corner of the license plate.

If either of those is blocked, even partially, your plate is considered obstructed.

And yes, there can be consequences. Drivers who violate the law could face fines of up to $500. In some situations, depending on the circumstances of the stop, additional penalties may apply. That is why FLHSMV says officers must be able to clearly read and identify every license plate.

Bottom line, before you hit the road, take a quick look at your plate. If the numbers or the registration sticker are covered by a frame or tinted cover, it is probably safer to remove it.