Florida Could Require Cursive Writing in Schools Again!

Florida may bring cursive handwriting lessons back to the classroom
By Martica Lopez

Florida is looking at bringing cursive writing back into the classroom. Lawmakers introduced two bills that would require students in second through fifth grade to learn cursive and show they can read it and write it by the end of fifth grade.

Right now some schools teach it and others do not because it is no longer required under state law. These new bills would make it a standard across all Florida public schools so every student is learning the same thing.

Students would focus on letter formation, spacing, and writing full sentences in cursive. They would also have to read cursive, which many kids today are not familiar with.

The state has not announced how students will be tested yet. If the bills are approved the requirement would take effect on July 1, 2026.

