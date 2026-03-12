Florida Dominates AAA’s Top Spring Break Destinations For 2026!

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 18: People enjoy themselves as they walk along Ocean Drive on March 18, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. College students have arrived in the South Florida area for the annual spring break ritual. City officials are concerned with large spring break crowds as the coronavirus pandemic continues. They are advising people to wear masks if they cannot social distance. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Spring break is officially here, and AAA just released its list of the most popular places Americans are traveling to this year. No surprise… Florida is all over it.

Orlando takes the number one spot again thanks to the theme parks and warm weather. Fort Lauderdale and Miami also make the list, along with Tampa, proving the Sunshine State is still the go to for spring break.

According to AAA booking data, flights to popular domestic destinations are slightly higher this year, averaging about $815 roundtrip. Cruises are also booming, with more than 21 million Americans expected to take a cruise in 2026.

Here are the Top 10 U.S. Spring Break destinations for 2026:

Orlando, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Miami, Florida Anaheim and Los Angeles, California Tampa, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Las Vegas, Nevada New York, New York Atlanta, Georgia Chicago, Illinois

So now I’m curious.

If you had a week off right now, where would you go for spring break? Beach, cruise, or international adventure? Let me know what your thoughts are in the comments below.