Florida Dominates AAA’s Top Spring Break Destinations For 2026!

Spring break is officially here, and AAA just released its list of the most popular places Americans are traveling to this year. No surprise… Florida is all over it.
Orlando takes the number one spot again thanks to the theme parks and warm weather. Fort Lauderdale and Miami also make the list, along with Tampa, proving the Sunshine State is still the go to for spring break.
According to AAA booking data, flights to popular domestic destinations are slightly higher this year, averaging about $815 roundtrip. Cruises are also booming, with more than 21 million Americans expected to take a cruise in 2026.
Here are the Top 10 U.S. Spring Break destinations for 2026:
- Orlando, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Miami, Florida
- Anaheim and Los Angeles, California
- Tampa, Florida
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- New York, New York
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Chicago, Illinois
So now I’m curious.
If you had a week off right now, where would you go for spring break? Beach, cruise, or international adventure? Let me know what your thoughts are in the comments below.