Florida Fans Can Win Tickets to Benson Boone’s Out-of-This-World Show at Kennedy Space Center

South Florida’s getting a front-row seat to something truly out of this world. On November 29, pop star Benson Boone will take over the Rocket Garden at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Merritt Island for a one-night-only event called Visa Live at the Rocket Garden.

The 23-year-old “Beautiful Things” singer says NASA and Visa have “gone above and beyond” to bring this cosmic concert to life — and he means that literally. Boone will perform beneath nine towering rockets from the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo eras, all illuminated against Florida’s night sky. The show will be streamed live to fans around the world on TikTok, putting the Sunshine State squarely at the center of a global stage.

🎟️ How to Go (If You’re Lucky):Tickets won’t be sold to the public — but Florida residents 18+ can enter to win free passes starting Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. ET through the event website.

Visa’s marketing chief said the goal is to blend “real space travel history with the promise of future exploration,” making this more than a concert — it’s a full-on Florida-made experience connecting music, innovation, and the stars.

So if you’ve ever dreamed of a concert launch that’s literally NASA-approved… Florida’s about to make it happen.