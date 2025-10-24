Florida Fans Can Win Tickets to Benson Boone’s Out-of-This-World Show at Kennedy Space Center

Credit: 'Visa Live at the Rocket Garden' featuring global chart-topping sensation, Benson Boone on November 29. (Eduardo Fierro)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

South Florida’s getting a front-row seat to something truly out of this world. On November 29, pop star Benson Boone will take over the Rocket Garden at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Merritt Island for a one-night-only event called Visa Live at the Rocket Garden.

The 23-year-old “Beautiful Things” singer says NASA and Visa have “gone above and beyond” to bring this cosmic concert to life — and he means that literally. Boone will perform beneath nine towering rockets from the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo eras, all illuminated against Florida’s night sky. The show will be streamed live to fans around the world on TikTok, putting the Sunshine State squarely at the center of a global stage.

🎟️ How to Go (If You’re Lucky):Tickets won’t be sold to the public — but Florida residents 18+ can enter to win free passes starting Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. ET through the event website.

Visa’s marketing chief said the goal is to blend “real space travel history with the promise of future exploration,” making this more than a concert — it’s a full-on Florida-made experience connecting music, innovation, and the stars.

So if you’ve ever dreamed of a concert launch that’s literally NASA-approved… Florida’s about to make it happen.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!