Florida Fisherman Uses Drone to Save Teen from Rip Current Without Entering the Water

A Florida man is being hailed a hero after using a drone to rescue a teenage girl caught in a dangerous rip current — all without stepping into the ocean.

On May 15, shark fisherman Andrew Smith had just clocked out of work when he reluctantly decided to fish at Pensacola Beach. Minutes after arriving, a panicked girl ran up, screaming for help — her friend was being dragged out to sea.

Smith, who has a seizure disorder and can’t swim, quickly realized his drone could do what he couldn’t. He attached a flotation device and flew it out — but missed on the first attempt due to strong winds. Time was running out, and the girl had been struggling for nearly five minutes.

With help from another beachgoer, Smith tried again. This time, he carefully maneuvered the drone through the wind and successfully dropped the float into the girl’s hands.

Moments later, she was safe, and first responders arrived. Officials told Smith that without his second attempt, the outcome could have been tragic.

Praised as a “true hero” and “guardian angel,” Smith says the experience is a powerful reminder to always respect beach warning flags.