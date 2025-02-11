Florida is #1 for Singles in 2025 – Here’s Why!

With Valentine’s Day coming up, WalletHub just dropped its list of the Best States for Singles in 2025—and guess what? Florida is NUMBER ONE! No surprise there, right? We’ve got sunshine, beaches, and endless things to do.

Here’s why Florida is the place to be if you’re single and looking for love. We’ve got the most restaurants, amusement parks, and music festivals per capita, so whether you’re into theme parks or trying a new restaurant, there’s always a date idea around the corner. Plus, with the third-most fitness centers and seventh-most parks, we’re making it easy to have active, fun dates.

Oh, and the job market? Florida’s got the sixth-best job growth rate in the country—so you can have a solid career and still make time for a little romance. And trust me, Floridians are Googling dating apps more than just about anyone else. We’re all here for love, baby!

So, if you’re ready to make the most of your single life, Florida’s the perfect place to meet someone new this Valentine’s Day!