Florida is considered one of the Happiest States in America!

WalletHub just dropped their list of the happiest states in America for 2025, and Florida landed at number 14. Sounds good on paper, but once you dig in, the results are a little mixed.

Here is the good news first. Florida ranks number 6 in emotional and physical well being and number 3 for highest income growth. We also have one of the lowest rates of depression in the country, ranking number 3. That means a lot of people here are feeling good mentally, and financially, things are moving in the right direction.

But then there is the other side. Florida is considered one of the highest states for divorce, ranking number 46. We are also near the bottom for safety, ranking number 46, and apparently, we do not love to volunteer either, ranking number 46. Add that to our overall community and environment ranking of number 47, and it shows that while many of us may feel good personally, the sense of connection and stability around us is not as strong.

At the end of the day, the state you live in can set the stage, but happiness is still about the choices we make. Who we spend time with, how we balance work and life, and the little things that bring us joy matter most. Florida gives us sunshine, growth, and opportunity, but the rest is in our hands.

Read more here!