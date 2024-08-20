Florida is the FUNNEST State in the U.S. for 2024!

If you’re looking for a place where fun is more than just an option—it’s a lifestyle—Florida is the top pick for 2024. According to WalletHub’s latest report, the Sunshine State shines brightest when it comes to fun.

With an impressive number of restaurants, amusement parks, arcades, and music festivals, Florida leads the pack in entertainment options. But it doesn’t stop there. The state also ranks high for attractions and has a fantastic variety of arts and recreation spots.

For those who love the outdoors, Florida offers endless opportunities. Think stunning marinas, extensive shorelines, and great weather, even if the summers get a bit toasty. Plus, Florida’s dedication to parks and recreation is clear from its significant investment and the fact that residents spend over $2,000 a year on leisure activities.