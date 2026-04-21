Florida Is One of the States With the Highest “Brain Rot” Levels

Middle school teacher Kate Stoye checks her sleep score on her phone, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Hiram, Ga. (AP Photo/Emilie Megnien)

So yeah… Florida is ranking high when it comes to “brain rot.” That feeling when you’ve been scrolling so much your brain is just… done.

A new study from JuicePlus+ gave Florida a 67.72 score, putting us in the high category compared to the rest of the country.

And honestly, it makes sense. Big young population, everyone’s always online, and apps like TikTok and Instagram are basically part of our daily routine.

Put it this way... people ages 18 to 34 across the U.S. are spending the equivalent of 23,000 years of scrolling a day on social media.

So if you’ve been feeling distracted, drained, or like you keep opening apps for no reason… yeah, that’s exactly what they mean.

Not saying delete everything… but maybe step outside for a second. We do live in Miami.