Florida Is Saying Goodbye to the Penny (Kind Of)

If you pay with cash in Florida, things are about to change.
Lawmakers passed a bill that lets businesses round totals to the nearest five cents, so no more dealing with pennies at checkout.
Quick example:$10.02 → $10.00$10.03 → $10.05
This only applies to cash. If you’re using a card or Apple Pay, you’ll still pay the exact amount.
The reason? Pennies cost more to make than they’re worth, and there’s been a shortage, so this just simplifies things.
The penny isn’t fully gone… but yeah, it’s basically on its way out.