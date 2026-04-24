Florida Is Saying Goodbye to the Penny (Kind Of)

FILE. In this photo illustration, pennies are displayed on October 31, 2025, in San Anselmo, California. Retailers across the country are reporting penny shortages as the U.S. Mint ends production of the one-cent coin in preparation for its retirement after nearly two centuries in circulation. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Retailers Find Pennies In Short Supply After Government Stopped Making Them This Year

If you pay with cash in Florida, things are about to change.

Lawmakers passed a bill that lets businesses round totals to the nearest five cents, so no more dealing with pennies at checkout.

Quick example:$10.02 → $10.00$10.03 → $10.05

This only applies to cash. If you’re using a card or Apple Pay, you’ll still pay the exact amount.

The reason? Pennies cost more to make than they’re worth, and there’s been a shortage, so this just simplifies things.

The penny isn’t fully gone… but yeah, it’s basically on its way out.