Florida Lands in Top 10 Best States for Nurses!

Florida could see shortage of 60,000 nurses over the next 9 years

With National Nurses Week kicking off May 6, a new report from WalletHub just ranked the best and worst states for nurses… and Florida made the Top 10.

Florida comes in at #10 overall, with a strong showing at #5 for opportunity and competition. That means there are solid job openings, competitive salaries, and room for growth, especially for new grads trying to get their foot in the door.

The study looked at 20 different factors like pay, job availability, overtime rules, and even the quality of nursing homes. And while states like Maine and New Hampshire took the top spots, Florida holding its own says a lot about the demand here.

Also not surprising… Florida ranks #2 for projected population aged 65 and older by 2050, which basically means the need for nurses here is only going to grow.

Bottom line… if you’re in the nursing field or thinking about it, Florida isn’t just a place people retire… it’s a place where healthcare careers are only getting stronger.