Florida Mom Scammed by AI Voice Mimicking Her Daughter

Consultwebs reports that Google's AI Overviews are transforming legal searches, offering direct answers, which lawyers can leverage for enhanced visibility. (MUNGKHOOD STUDIO // Shutterstock/MUNGKHOOD STUDIO // Shutterstock)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A Hillsborough County woman lost her life savings to a terrifying AI voice scam that mimicked her daughter.

The scam started with a call from a number resembling her daughter’s. On the other end, a young woman—sounding exactly like her daughter—cried out for help, claiming she’d been in a car accident. A man posing as an attorney followed up, demanding $15,000 for bail.

Panicked, the mother followed instructions and handed over the cash. Then came another call: a child had supposedly died in the crash, and now they wanted $30,000 more.

Thankfully, the scheme unraveled when her grandson contacted the real daughter—who was completely safe and at work.

Shaken and heartbroken, the woman said she collapsed upon hearing her daughter’s real voice, realizing the emotional and financial toll of a high-tech con.

Authorities are warning families to stay alert as AI scams become more convincing.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!