Florida Mom Scammed by AI Voice Mimicking Her Daughter

A Hillsborough County woman lost her life savings to a terrifying AI voice scam that mimicked her daughter.

The scam started with a call from a number resembling her daughter’s. On the other end, a young woman—sounding exactly like her daughter—cried out for help, claiming she’d been in a car accident. A man posing as an attorney followed up, demanding $15,000 for bail.

Panicked, the mother followed instructions and handed over the cash. Then came another call: a child had supposedly died in the crash, and now they wanted $30,000 more.

Thankfully, the scheme unraveled when her grandson contacted the real daughter—who was completely safe and at work.

Shaken and heartbroken, the woman said she collapsed upon hearing her daughter’s real voice, realizing the emotional and financial toll of a high-tech con.

Authorities are warning families to stay alert as AI scams become more convincing.