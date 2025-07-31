Florida’s Back to School Tax Holiday Starts August 1st!

FILE PHOTO: Walmart is among the retailers offering sales in the next weeks for back-to-school.

We’re getting ready to head back to school in South Florida and starting August 1, you can save some money during Florida’s back to school sales tax holiday. It runs all month long and here’s what qualifies as tax free:

Learning aids $30 or less

• Interactive books

• Puzzles

• Flashcards

School supplies $50 or less

• Binders

• Notebooks

• Pens and pencils

• Lunch boxes

Clothing and footwear $100 or less

• Backpacks

• Pants

• Shoes

• Shirts

• Sweaters

Personal computers and accessories $1,500 or less

• Laptops

• Flash drives

• Printers

• Headphones

The Florida Retail Federation says families with kids in kindergarten through 12th grade are expected to spend around $858 on back to school shopping. If you’re sending someone off to college that number jumps to $1,326.

If you’ve got kids nieces nephews or just need to restock your home office this is a good time to do it.

