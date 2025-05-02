Florida’s Painting Pup: Meet Monkey, the Artistic Dog Making Waves (and Art) in the Sunshine State

Only in Florida: a dog with a paintbrush is becoming a viral sensation. Monkey, a six-year-old pup trained by Florida-based animal trainer Omar Von Muller, has been turning heads—and canvases—for the past six months as he learns to paint.

“We started working end of last year,” said Von Muller. “Let’s give him all the credit because he’s the only dog in the world that is doing this.”

Monkey, who lives and trains right here in the Sunshine State, already had a fanbase thanks to his impressive trick performances. But now, his art is taking him to the next level. With hundreds of millions of views on Instagram, he’s becoming one of Florida’s most unique viral stars.

His paintings, which range from $1,500 to $2,000, are being scooped up by collectors and fans alike. From palm trees to paint strokes, Florida’s full of surprises—and Monkey might just be the most creative one yet.