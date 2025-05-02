Florida’s Painting Pup: Meet Monkey, the Artistic Dog Making Waves (and Art) in the Sunshine State

A Belgian Malinois standing in the forest. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Only in Florida: a dog with a paintbrush is becoming a viral sensation. Monkey, a six-year-old pup trained by Florida-based animal trainer Omar Von Muller, has been turning heads—and canvases—for the past six months as he learns to paint.

“We started working end of last year,” said Von Muller. “Let’s give him all the credit because he’s the only dog in the world that is doing this.”

Monkey, who lives and trains right here in the Sunshine State, already had a fanbase thanks to his impressive trick performances. But now, his art is taking him to the next level. With hundreds of millions of views on Instagram, he’s becoming one of Florida’s most unique viral stars.

His paintings, which range from $1,500 to $2,000, are being scooped up by collectors and fans alike. From palm trees to paint strokes, Florida’s full of surprises—and Monkey might just be the most creative one yet.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!