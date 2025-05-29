Ford Issues Massive Recall: Over 1 Million Vehicles Affected by Rearview Camera Glitch

If you drive a Ford or Lincoln, you might want to double-check your ride. Ford has issued a recall on more than 1 million vehicles due to a glitch that can freeze the rearview camera image while in reverse — increasing the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The issue affects a long list of 2021–2025 models, including the F-150, Bronco, Mustang, Mach-E, Expedition, Escape, and several Lincoln SUVs like the Navigator and Nautilus. In total, over 1.07 million vehicles are impacted.

While no injuries have been reported, one minor crash with property damage has been linked to the malfunction. Ford says the fix involves a free software update that will be available at dealerships or remotely via over-the-air updates.

Affected drivers will begin receiving notification letters on June 16, with the actual remedy expected between July and September.

This is just the latest in a string of recalls for Ford — and a reminder to stay alert when safety issues strike close to home.

Owners can call 1-866-436-7332 or visit nhtsa.gov to check their vehicle status.