FILE PHOTO: Two jets touched wings as they performed at an air show in Fort Lauderdale.

If you’ve been hearing fighter jets flying over Broward the last couple of days, you’re not losing it. The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back this weekend, happening Saturday, May 9th and Sunday, May 10th right over Fort Lauderdale Beach.

This year’s show includes the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptors, Super Hornets, parachute teams, and a bunch of other planes doing wild stunts over the ocean from around 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Now let’s talk about the real South Florida struggle… traffic. Because yes, Fort Lauderdale Beach is expected to be packed all weekend long, especially near A1A and Las Olas. So if you’re planning on going, leave early, wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and maybe don’t wait until the last second to find parking.

The good news? You don’t necessarily need tickets to enjoy it. A lot of people just pull up to the beach and watch the show from there. But if you want VIP seating and all the extras, those options are available too.