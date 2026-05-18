Fort Lauderdale Is Giving Away Free Sandbags as Flood Season Begins

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: People bag sand in preparation for possible flooding as Tropical Storm Helene heads toward the state's Gulf Coast on September 25, 2024 in Tallahassee, Florida. Currently, Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Flood season is officially underway in South Florida, and Fort Lauderdale is already helping residents prepare before the next major storm hits.

The city has started distributing free sandbags to residents throughout the season after many locals said they still remember the devastating flooding that hit the area in 2023. Some homeowners are already taking extra precautions, including sealing garage doors and reinforcing their homes to keep water out.

Residents can receive free sandbags with proof of Fort Lauderdale residency during monthly distribution events running through November. The city will also allow people to fill their own sandbags daily near Floyd Hull Stadium and Mills Pond Park.

Officials say the giveaways will happen every third weekend of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Upcoming distribution weekends include:

June 20th and 21st

July 18th and 19th

August 15th and 16th

September 19th and 20th

October 17th and 18th

November 21st and 22nd

For many residents, it’s all about staying ready and avoiding another flood disaster before hurricane season ramps up.