Fort Lauderdale Ranked #1 Best Place to Retire in 2026!

If you have ever said you want to retire in South Florida, you might be onto something.

A new report highlighted by USA Today ranks the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2026, and Fort Lauderdale comes in at number one.

And it is not just Fort Lauderdale. Florida really showed out, taking three of the top spots:

Fort Lauderdale St. Augustine Quincy

The rankings are based on what retirees say actually matters most, including quality of life, healthcare, affordability, safety, weather, and taxes.

Fort Lauderdale scored high for quality of life and climate, which makes sense with all the sunshine we get year round. The only downside mentioned is that it can be expensive, especially when it comes to cost of living and taxes.

And yes, Miami made the list too, coming in at number nine. So if you are not ready to slow things down, you can still retire and keep that fast paced Miami energy.

Here is the full top 10:

Fort Lauderdale, FL St. Augustine, FL Quincy, FL Cleveland, OH Little Rock, AR Philadelphia, PA Saint Paul, MN Milwaukee, WI Miami, FL Armstrong County, PA

Bottom line, Florida continues to be one of the top retirement destinations in the country, and now Fort Lauderdale is officially leading the list.

Honestly, not a bad place to end up.