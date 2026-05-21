Fort Lauderdale Ranked One of the Best Places for Summer Jobs in 2026!

If you’re looking for a summer job in South Florida right now, Fort Lauderdale is apparently one of the best places in the country to be.

According to a new study from WalletHub, Fort Lauderdale ranked #8 overall on the list of the Best Cities for Summer Jobs in 2026 thanks to strong hiring opportunities, part-time work availability, and opportunities for young adults entering the workforce.

Now here’s where people may get confused: Miami did not rank high overall on the list. However, Miami did tie for the #1 spot in the country specifically for the availability of summer jobs alongside Fort Lauderdale. So while there are a lot of jobs available in Miami, the city got dragged down in the rankings because of things like affordability and cost of living.

The study looked at more than 180 cities across the country using factors like part-time job openings, income for part-time workers, rental prices, unemployment rates for young adults, and overall affordability.

That affordability category is exactly where South Florida struggled. Miami and Hialeah tied as some of the most expensive rental markets in the country, ranking near the bottom nationally for affordable rent.

Meanwhile, Orlando also made the Top 10 overall and ranked #1 in the country for the most part-time job openings per 1,000 young workers.

So yes… there are definitely jobs in South Florida this summer. The hard part is making enough money to survive South Florida after you get hired.