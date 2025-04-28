Fort Lauderdale’s Spirit Airlines Named Best Airline in the U.S. (No, You’re Not Dreaming!)

When you think of Spirit Airlines, you probably think low fares… but best airline overall? Yep, it’s official.

WalletHub just dropped their annual airline rankings, and Spirit Airlines — repping Fort Lauderdale — beat out major players like American, Delta, United, and JetBlue.

WalletHub looked at 14 different factors, from cancellation rates and baggage mishaps to pricing and in-flight comfort. And while Spirit didn’t exactly score high on the “most comfortable” list (no surprise there), they crushed it where it really matters:

Most Affordable Airline

Safest Airline

Best Overall Airline

In a time when every dollar counts, Spirit might just be the move — even if you have to BYO snacks and legroom.

Hey, a win’s a win… and Fort Lauderdale’s own Spirit Airlines is flying high!

Find our more here!