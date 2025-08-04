Free Back-to-School Immunizations Across Miami-Dade This Weekend

The 74 reports childhood vaccination rates have dropped in 1,600 US counties since the pandemic, risking herd immunity amid rising measles outbreaks. (Alexxndr // Shutterstock/Alexxndr // Shutterstock)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Back-to-school season is here (yes, already)—and if your kid still needs their immunizations, Miami-Dade County has your back.

In partnership with the Florida Department of Health and Community Health Centers, free immunizations will be available at 11 locations across the county on Saturday, August 9.

To take advantage, parents or guardians must be present and bring their child’s immunization records. Most locations recommend or require an appointment, so don’t wait until the last minute.

Here are the participating locations:

1. Borinquen Medical Centers – West Dade / Sweetwater📍 10528 SW 8th Street, 33174🕗 8 AM – 1 PM | ☎️ (305) 576-6611Appointment: Not required, but recommended

2. Borinquen Medical Centers – Main📍 3601 Federal Highway, 33137🕗 8 AM – 1 PM | ☎️ (305) 576-6611Appointment: Not required, but recommended

3. Borinquen Medical Centers – North Miami📍 708 NE 125th Street, 33161🕗 8 AM – 1 PM | ☎️ (305) 576-6612Appointment: Not required, but recommended

4. Citrus Health Network – Maternal & Child Health Center📍 551 W 51 Place (2nd Floor), 33012🕗 8 AM – 12 PM | ☎️ (305) 817-6560Appointment: Required

5. Empower U Community Health Center📍 7900 NW 27th Ave, Suite E-12, 33147🕘 9 AM – 1 PM | ☎️ (786) 318-2337Appointment: Walk-in only

6. Health Department – Health District Center Immunization Clinic📍 1350 NW 14th Street, 33125🕢 7:30 AM – 1 PM | ☎️ (786) 845-0550Appointment: Walk-ins & appointments

7. Health Department – West Perrine Immunization Clinic📍 18255 Homestead Ave, 33157🕢 7:30 AM – 1 PM | ☎️ (786) 845-0550Appointment: Required

8. Miami Beach Community Health Center – North📍 11645 Biscayne Blvd, 33181🕢 7:30 AM – 1 PM | ☎️ (305) 538-8835Appointment: Walk-ins & appointments

9. Miami Beach Community Health Center – Beverly Press Center📍 1221 – 71st Street, 33141🕢 7:30 AM – 1 PM | ☎️ (305) 538-8835Appointment: Walk-ins & appointments

10. Miami Beach Community Health Center – Stanley C. Myers Center📍 710 Alton Road, 33139🕢 7:30 AM – 1 PM | ☎️ (305) 538-8835Appointment: Walk-ins & appointments

11. Jessie Trice Community Health Center, Inc.📍 5361 NW 22nd Ave, 33142🕘 9 AM – 3 PM | ☎️ (305) 637-6400Appointment: Required

