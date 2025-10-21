Free Outdoor Movies Return to Miami Beach!

The Kissimmee Utility Authority will host a movie in the park event Friday, featuring “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

This free outdoor movie will be playing in Kissimmee this week

Grab your popcorn and your picnic blanket — the SoundScape Cinema Series is back!

From now through May 2026, Miami Beach’s favorite free movie night transforms SoundScape Park into a massive open-air theater every Wednesday at 8 p.m.

It’s the 16th year of this beloved tradition, where locals and visitors gather beneath the stars to watch blockbusters, cult classics, and family favorites on a stunning 7,000-square-foot projection wall outside the New World Center (400 17th Street).

This season’s lineup includes everything from Frankenstein and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to Lilo & Stitch, Shrek, and Captain America: Brave New World.

Admission is free, rain or shine — just bring your blanket, lawn chair, and maybe a snack or two.

For the full schedule and more details, visit the City of Miami Beach website.

Movies, palm trees, and ocean breeze — now that’s a Miami night. 🌴🎥