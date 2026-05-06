Free Pizza for Reading Is Back: Pizza Hut’s Summer Program Returns

File photo. A pizza delivery driver's act of kindness inspired more than 8,000 people to donate toward the man's retirement fund.
The public delivers: File photo. A pizza delivery driver's act of kindness inspired thousands of people to donate toward the man's retirement fund. (Rebecca Simonov for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A childhood classic is making a comeback and it might be the easiest way to get kids excited about reading this summer.

Pizza Hut has announced the return of its beloved BOOK IT! “Summer of Stories” program, where kids can earn free pizza just for hitting reading goals.

The program runs from June 1 through August 31 and is open to children in pre-K through 6th grade. Parents can sign up starting May 1 using the BOOK IT! app.

Here’s how it works. Kids track their reading progress and once they reach their goals, they earn a digital certificate. That certificate can be redeemed for a free one topping Personal Pan Pizza each month.

The program is completely free and designed to keep kids reading while school is out. And yes, the student has to be there to claim their reward, which makes it feel a little more like an event than just another meal.

For anyone who grew up with BOOK IT!, this is pure nostalgia. For kids today, it is just a pretty great deal.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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