Friday Night Lights, Miami Style: Sariyah Lewis Breaks Barriers

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Friday night lights don’t usually shine on number 12 crashing through the defensive line—but Sariyah Lewis isn’t here to fit the mold. She’s here to break it.

With no high school girls’ tackle football teams in the country, Sariyah didn’t wait for an invitation. She suited up with the boys, proving she belonged one snap at a time.

“I play football because I love this sport. People told me I couldn’t, so I wanted to do it anyway,” she said.

At first, she dipped into JV just to test the waters. Now? She’s a starting varsity defensive tackle who loves the grind and craves the contact.

Her coach and teammates say she’s earned every ounce of respect on the field—no special treatment, just hard hits and hustle.

Sariyah’s journey may not end under the lights. She plans to pursue law and business, aiming to become a sports attorney. For now, she’s proving that passion and grit can bulldoze any stereotype.

