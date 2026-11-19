Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is Bringing His Comedy to Fort Lauderdale in February 2027!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias on stage during his hand and footprint in Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater at TCL Chinese Theater on March 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

South Florida, we’re getting a little Fluffy in 2027! 😂

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to the Fort Lauderdale Improv on February 5 and 6, and if you’ve ever wanted to see him perform up close and personal, this is your chance!

We’re talking about one of the biggest names in comedy! From his hilarious stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix to selling out massive venues like Madison Square Garden and Dodger Stadium, Fluffy has been making us laugh for decades.

He’s also appeared in movies like Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, lent his voice to animated favorites like The Book of Life, Coco, and Space Jam: A New Legacy, and even starred in his own Netflix sitcom, Mr. Iglesias.

And if that wasn’t enough, he received his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2026!

Now, here’s what makes these upcoming shows so special. Fluffy has talked about how much he enjoys performing at comedy clubs, especially when he’s working on new material. And considering he’s used to entertaining tens of thousands of people at a time, getting to see him in a smaller, more intimate setting is pretty awesome!

Here are the showtimes:

Friday, February 5: 7 PM and 9:45 PM

Saturday, February 6: 6 PM and 9 PM

The Fort Lauderdale Improv is located at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, and with only four shows scheduled, I wouldn’t wait around to grab those tickets!