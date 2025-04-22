Gabriel Iglesias & Jo Koy Set to Break Guinness World Record with SoFi Show!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11:(L-R) Jo Koy with Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias who was honored at his hand and footprint in Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater at TCL Chinese Theater on March 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Two of the biggest names in comedy are joining forces for one historic night. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Jo Koy will co-headline SoFi Stadium on March 21, 2026, in what could become the largest comedy show ever—with a goal of packing in 70,000 fans.

If they pull it off, they’ll officially break the Guinness World Record for biggest comedy audience, set back in 2008. These longtime friends have shared the stage before, but never like this—back-to-back sets, surprise guests, and a full-on comedy experience lasting nearly four hours.

Pre-sale starts April 23, 2025.

General sale begins April 25, 2025, on Ticketmaster, JoKoy.com, and FluffyGuy.com.

History is about to get a lot funnier.